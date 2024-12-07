Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Calls for Strict Enforcement of Worship Act Amid Mosque Disputes

Amid ongoing controversies surrounding claims on a mosque in Sambhal and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's shrine in Ajmer, Muslim organization Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has advocated for the stringent imposition of the Places of Worship Act. The group decried divisive petitions that threaten communal peace and urged judicial bodies to dismiss them forthwith.

Highlighting the significance of the 1991 Act in maintaining communal harmony, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind emphasized the legislation's role in curbing disputes about religious sites' historical claims. The group expressed alarm over ongoing insidious and politically driven claims seeking judicial endorsement that might exacerbate communal tensions.

The organization also criticized recent police actions in Sambhal, where the firing claimed five Muslim youths' lives. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind demands an impartial judicial investigation into this episode and laments the increasing suppression of opposition leaders, activists, and journalists, threatening India's civil liberties fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)