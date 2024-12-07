Left Menu

Honoring Heroes: Assam's Commitment to Soldier Welfare

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya stressed society's duty to support serving and retired soldiers, emphasizing rehabilitation and aid for injured personnel and martyrs' families. Initiatives like ‘One Rank, One Pension’ and increased financial support demonstrate continued efforts to ensure the welfare of armed forces members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 19:01 IST
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has urged society to recognize its responsibilities toward the welfare of both serving and retired soldiers, focusing on rehabilitation for injured personnel and supporting the families of martyrs.

Addressing Armed Forces Flag Day, Acharya honored the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces and emphasized the importance of the day as a reminder of society's duty towards soldiers' welfare. He praised the bravery of soldiers in combat and counter-terrorism operations.

The governor highlighted government initiatives like 'One Rank, One Pension' which has significantly benefited ex-servicemen. He noted Assam's ongoing support, mentioning financial aid, increased ex-gratia for martyr families, and job reservation quotas contributing to ex-servicemen's welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

