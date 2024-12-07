Teen Driver Crashes Porsche in Mumbai
19-year-old Dhruv Gupta, son of a prominent businessman, allegedly crashed a Porsche into motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra area. No injuries were reported. The incident, caught on CCTV, occurred at 2:40 AM. Gupta faces charges for rash driving, and investigations are ongoing to determine alcohol influence.
A teenage driver allegedly rammed a Porsche into parked motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra area, police reported.
Authorities have charged 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta with rash and negligent driving following the early morning incident. Investigators are analyzing his blood samples to determine if he was intoxicated.
The crash, which was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral, involved five individuals in the luxury car, including one woman. Police are continuing to investigate, and Gupta was taken to a hospital following the accident.
