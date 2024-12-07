Left Menu

Teen Driver Crashes Porsche in Mumbai

19-year-old Dhruv Gupta, son of a prominent businessman, allegedly crashed a Porsche into motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra area. No injuries were reported. The incident, caught on CCTV, occurred at 2:40 AM. Gupta faces charges for rash driving, and investigations are ongoing to determine alcohol influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 20:27 IST
Teen Driver Crashes Porsche in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A teenage driver allegedly rammed a Porsche into parked motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra area, police reported.

Authorities have charged 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta with rash and negligent driving following the early morning incident. Investigators are analyzing his blood samples to determine if he was intoxicated.

The crash, which was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral, involved five individuals in the luxury car, including one woman. Police are continuing to investigate, and Gupta was taken to a hospital following the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024