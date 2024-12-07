Teen Driver Crashes Porsche in Mumbai

A teenage driver allegedly rammed a Porsche into parked motorcycles in Mumbai's Bandra area, police reported.

Authorities have charged 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta with rash and negligent driving following the early morning incident. Investigators are analyzing his blood samples to determine if he was intoxicated.

The crash, which was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral, involved five individuals in the luxury car, including one woman. Police are continuing to investigate, and Gupta was taken to a hospital following the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)