Rebels Breach Homs: A Turning Point in Syria's Civil War

Syrian rebels have managed to breach the suburbs of Homs, as government defenses appear to crumble under a swift and unprecedented week-long offensive. This advance poses a significant threat to President Bashar al-Assad's long-standing grip on power, with considerable implications for the region.

The fall of strategic cities brings about an existential danger to Assad's rule, as insurgents press on toward Damascus. The rapid development has startled Arab nations, escalating fears of renewed regional unrest and drawing further international attention.

As the conflict deepens, the involvement of foreign powers becomes increasingly complex. Recent meetings among Russia, Iran, and Turkey underscore the challenging dynamics surrounding Syria's sovereignty and the fragile quest for a political resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)