Urgent Call for Orderly Political Transition in Syria

U.N. envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, underscored the urgent necessity for a peaceful political transition in Damascus on Saturday. Speaking at a briefing in Doha, Pedersen emphasized the importance of calm and the prevention of bloodshed in the war-torn nation.

During his visit to the Qatari capital, the envoy met with U.S. representatives and other western envoys to discuss strategies to alleviate the Syrian crisis. Pedersen's call comes amid heightened tensions and continued conflict in the region, further stressing the international community's stake in finding a resolution.

The meeting in Doha highlights the renewed focus on diplomatic channels to address the situation, amid widespread concerns about the humanitarian consequences of prolonged instability in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)