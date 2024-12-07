Left Menu

Urgent Call for Orderly Political Transition in Syria

U.N. envoy Geir Pedersen stresses the urgent need for a peaceful political transition in Syria during a briefing in Doha. He calls for calm to prevent further bloodshed, while meeting with U.S. and other western representatives to discuss the ongoing crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

U.N. envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, underscored the urgent necessity for a peaceful political transition in Damascus on Saturday. Speaking at a briefing in Doha, Pedersen emphasized the importance of calm and the prevention of bloodshed in the war-torn nation.

During his visit to the Qatari capital, the envoy met with U.S. representatives and other western envoys to discuss strategies to alleviate the Syrian crisis. Pedersen's call comes amid heightened tensions and continued conflict in the region, further stressing the international community's stake in finding a resolution.

The meeting in Doha highlights the renewed focus on diplomatic channels to address the situation, amid widespread concerns about the humanitarian consequences of prolonged instability in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

