Euro Zone Bonds Calm After Tariff-Induced Turbulence

Euro zone government bond yields mellowed on Tuesday after significant fluctuations on Monday, driven by traders seeking safer investments amid uncertain trade policies. This comes in response to hopes that ongoing negotiations with the United States may prevent further trade disputes.

The European Commission announced a "zero-for-zero" tariff proposition as U.S. President Donald Trump's extensive 20% tariff on the EU is planned to take effect soon. Italy's 10-year bond yield dropped slightly, while Germany's benchmark bonds remained mostly unchanged at 2.603%, reflecting a cautious market environment.

Volatility marked the bond market on Monday, with investors rushing to bonds fearing potential tariff escalations. After the White House dismissed rumors of a tariff pause as "fake news," investors reverted to safer bonds. Meanwhile, there is a high probability of the ECB making a rate cut in its upcoming meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)