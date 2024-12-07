Left Menu

Assam Police Chiefs' Reunion: Bridging the Past and Present

The first Assam Police chiefs' reunion in Guwahati serves as a platform for retired officers to act as ambassadors. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlights the event's role in enabling current officers to learn from prior leaders of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the IPS.

  • India

In a historic gathering, the first-ever Assam Police chiefs' reunion commenced in Guwahati, marked by an address from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The event serves a dual purpose: turning retired top cops into ambassadors and providing a learning platform for current officers.

The reunion, spanning two days, includes former chiefs of the Assam Police and those from the Assam-Meghalaya cadre of the IPS who have also served central forces. Highlighting the session, Sarma remarked that these retired officers could act as 'brand ambassadors' to showcase the force's achievements beyond state borders.

In anticipation of enhancing the operational skill of the police force, Sarma emphasized the importance of knowledge transfer from veterans. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya is set to grace the valedictory function, completing a session meant to bridge experiences between past and present leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

