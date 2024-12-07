Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023
The National Panchayat Awards, recognizing 45 panchayats for their achievements in various fields, are set to be awarded on December 11. Seventeen of these honored institutions are led by women. The awards emphasize advancements in grassroots governance, sustainable development, and social justice, and will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu.
The National Panchayat Awards for 2023 will honor 45 panchayats, including 17 led by women, acknowledging their notable achievements across various domains. The prestigious awards ceremony is slated for December 11.
According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, these accolades celebrate the exemplary efforts of Panchayati Raj Institutions in fostering inclusive and sustainable development at the grassroots level. Participating in a rigorous selection process, 1.94 lakh gram panchayats competed, but only 45 stood out under multiple categories highlighting a diverse array of accomplishments.
This year's categories recognize advancements in critical areas such as poverty reduction, health, child welfare, and climate sustainability. The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu, reinforcing the integral role of women leadership with 17 awardees being women-led panchayats. The in-depth selection process drew insights from thematic evaluations aligned with the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
