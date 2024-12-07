Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023

The National Panchayat Awards, recognizing 45 panchayats for their achievements in various fields, are set to be awarded on December 11. Seventeen of these honored institutions are led by women. The awards emphasize advancements in grassroots governance, sustainable development, and social justice, and will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:11 IST
Empowering Grassroots: National Panchayat Awards 2023
  • Country:
  • India

The National Panchayat Awards for 2023 will honor 45 panchayats, including 17 led by women, acknowledging their notable achievements across various domains. The prestigious awards ceremony is slated for December 11.

According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, these accolades celebrate the exemplary efforts of Panchayati Raj Institutions in fostering inclusive and sustainable development at the grassroots level. Participating in a rigorous selection process, 1.94 lakh gram panchayats competed, but only 45 stood out under multiple categories highlighting a diverse array of accomplishments.

This year's categories recognize advancements in critical areas such as poverty reduction, health, child welfare, and climate sustainability. The awards will be presented by President Droupadi Murmu, reinforcing the integral role of women leadership with 17 awardees being women-led panchayats. The in-depth selection process drew insights from thematic evaluations aligned with the Localization of Sustainable Development Goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024