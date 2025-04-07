Uttarakhand CM Highlights Poverty Alleviation Achievements at Social Justice Chintan Shivir

During a two-day Chintan Shivir focused on social justice in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami acclaimed the central government's initiatives for lifting approximately 30 crore people out of poverty in the past decade. He underscored the importance of such discussions in shaping future social empowerment policies.

The Chief Minister highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, the approach to social welfare has significantly expanded. Efforts include enhancing the quality of life for elderly, widows, and disabled individuals through pension schemes, while students benefit from scholarships intended to brighten their futures.

Emphasizing inclusive growth, Dhami noted the government's push for self-employment and entrepreneurship among backward classes. Anti-drug efforts, including awareness campaigns and rehabilitation centers, are also underway. Enhanced pensions, scholarships, and education infrastructure are central to the state's endeavors to realize social justice on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)