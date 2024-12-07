Left Menu

Boosting Morale: Uttarakhand's Home Guards Get New Incentives

Home Guard jawans stationed above 9,000 feet in Uttarakhand receive a daily incentive of Rs 200, matching allowances for police and NDRF personnel. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced these measures on Home Guard Foundation Day, along with increased superannuation benefits and uniform allowances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:18 IST
  • India

Home Guard jawans deployed above 9,000 feet in Uttarakhand will now receive a daily incentive of Rs 200, similar to the allowances given to police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, as announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday.

The announcement was made during the Home Guard Foundation Day celebrations at the force's state headquarters, where Dhami unveiled a series of welfare measures. The money provided to Home Guard volunteers upon reaching the superannuation age of 60 years will see an increase of Rs 50,000.

Additionally, trained home guards will earn an incentive of Rs 100 daily when deployed with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jawans. A uniform allowance will be granted annually, applicable to both gazetted and non-gazetted officers in the department. Dhami praised the volunteers' readiness to serve the nation, emphasizing the state's commitment to their welfare and noting the empowering presence of female home guards in ceremonial parades.

