Left Menu

Himachal SDRF Triumphs in National-Level Rescue Drills

Himachal Pradesh's SDRF secured the top spot in national rescue competitions, praised by CM Sukhu for their excellence. The state plans to bolster the force with modern equipment and manpower. Discussions with ITBP on border security and tourism were also held.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:29 IST
Himachal SDRF Triumphs in National-Level Rescue Drills
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with SDRF team (Photo: Himachal Pradesh CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Himachal Pradesh has earned accolades after clinching the first position at the national-level SDRF and CSRR competitions, recently held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his congratulations to the team for their outstanding achievement, according to an official statement.

Addressing the significance of this victory, CM Sukhu highlighted the state's vulnerability to natural disasters and the crucial role played by the SDRF in life-saving operations. The state government, he mentioned, is committed to enhancing the capabilities of the SDRF with advanced technology and equipment. An allocation of Rs. 12 crore has been made for this purpose.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the Home Department to establish a specialized dog squad to aid in rescue missions and initiated the recruitment of 700 Home Guards to increase manpower. Meanwhile, senior officials, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, were in attendance during the celebratory announcement.

In another development, CM Sukhu engaged in detailed discussions with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials over border security in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Talks also covered the promotion of border tourism and improved medical services in these frontier regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025