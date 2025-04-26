Himachal SDRF Triumphs in National-Level Rescue Drills

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Himachal Pradesh has earned accolades after clinching the first position at the national-level SDRF and CSRR competitions, recently held in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his congratulations to the team for their outstanding achievement, according to an official statement.

Addressing the significance of this victory, CM Sukhu highlighted the state's vulnerability to natural disasters and the crucial role played by the SDRF in life-saving operations. The state government, he mentioned, is committed to enhancing the capabilities of the SDRF with advanced technology and equipment. An allocation of Rs. 12 crore has been made for this purpose.

Additionally, the Chief Minister instructed the Home Department to establish a specialized dog squad to aid in rescue missions and initiated the recruitment of 700 Home Guards to increase manpower. Meanwhile, senior officials, including Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, were in attendance during the celebratory announcement.

In another development, CM Sukhu engaged in detailed discussions with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials over border security in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Talks also covered the promotion of border tourism and improved medical services in these frontier regions.

