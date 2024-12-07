Tensions Rise at Uday Pratap College over Mosque Controversy

On Saturday, authorities arrested five individuals over allegations of spreading rumors related to a mosque situated at Uday Pratap College, according to police reports. Tensions had escalated earlier in the week when students were seen reciting the Hanuman Chalisa while namaz was being conducted nearby, leading to temporary detentions.

The student body has actively engaged in the situation by forming a 'student court' that forwarded an 11-point request to the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Board. The letter demands a clear response within a 15-day window concerning the mosque's ownership and status, previously contested by local authorities.

In light of past claims, Mohammad Yaseen, from the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, noted that the Uttar Pradesh Central Waqf Board had withdrawn its 2018 claim to the mosque's ownership back in 2021. While college officials seek parties' identifications on the premises, police remain on heightened alert to prevent any further incidents.

