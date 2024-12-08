Ex-Defense Minister Arrested in South Korea

In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have apprehended former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. This arrest is related to his purported involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law earlier this week.

The allegations against Kim center around his role in the controversial decision made by the administration on Tuesday. Despite the gravity of the situation, the prosecutors' office has remained tight-lipped, withholding any immediate comments.

This arrest marks another twist in the unfolding political drama in South Korea, drawing national and international attention to the actions of the current administration and its key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)