Ex-Defense Minister Arrested in South Korea

Former South Korean Defence Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, has been arrested due to his alleged involvement in the recent declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol. The arrest took place on Sunday, but the prosecutors' office has yet to comment on the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 04:52 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 04:52 IST
In a significant development, South Korean prosecutors have apprehended former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun. This arrest is related to his purported involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law earlier this week.

The allegations against Kim center around his role in the controversial decision made by the administration on Tuesday. Despite the gravity of the situation, the prosecutors' office has remained tight-lipped, withholding any immediate comments.

This arrest marks another twist in the unfolding political drama in South Korea, drawing national and international attention to the actions of the current administration and its key figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

