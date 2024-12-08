Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr
Hezbollah withdrew from the Syrian city of Qusayr along the Lebanon border before rebels seized it. The city has been a crucial supply route for the group's arms and fighters. Israeli forces reportedly targeted one of the withdrawing convoys, although the extent is unclear.
- Country:
- Jordan
The pro-Iranian Hezbollah group has strategically withdrawn from the Syrian city of Qusayr, near the Lebanon border, just as rebel forces took control of the area, according to Syrian army sources on Sunday.
Sources informed Reuters that at least 150 armored vehicles, carrying hundreds of fighters, departed the city in coordinated phases. Since being captured by Hezbollah in 2013, Qusayr has served as a key supply route for the militia's arms transfers and for the movement of fighters crossing in and out of Syria.
In a related development, Israel reportedly struck one of the departing convoys, according to an unnamed source. However, further details on the extent of the attack were not disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Le Pen's Potential Withdrawal: A Budget Stand-Off
Aartech Solonics Introduces Groundbreaking Adaptive Power Module for Armored Vehicles
Turkish Women's Rally Thwarted Amid Controversy Over Istanbul Convention Withdrawal
Blinken Set to Testify on Contentious Afghanistan Withdrawal
Senator Blocks Promotion of Key Afghanistan Withdrawal General