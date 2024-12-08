Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

The pro-Iranian Hezbollah group has strategically withdrawn from the Syrian city of Qusayr, near the Lebanon border, just as rebel forces took control of the area, according to Syrian army sources on Sunday.

Sources informed Reuters that at least 150 armored vehicles, carrying hundreds of fighters, departed the city in coordinated phases. Since being captured by Hezbollah in 2013, Qusayr has served as a key supply route for the militia's arms transfers and for the movement of fighters crossing in and out of Syria.

In a related development, Israel reportedly struck one of the departing convoys, according to an unnamed source. However, further details on the extent of the attack were not disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)