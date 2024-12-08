Left Menu

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah withdrew from the Syrian city of Qusayr along the Lebanon border before rebels seized it. The city has been a crucial supply route for the group's arms and fighters. Israeli forces reportedly targeted one of the withdrawing convoys, although the extent is unclear.

Updated: 08-12-2024 06:06 IST
The pro-Iranian Hezbollah group has strategically withdrawn from the Syrian city of Qusayr, near the Lebanon border, just as rebel forces took control of the area, according to Syrian army sources on Sunday.

Sources informed Reuters that at least 150 armored vehicles, carrying hundreds of fighters, departed the city in coordinated phases. Since being captured by Hezbollah in 2013, Qusayr has served as a key supply route for the militia's arms transfers and for the movement of fighters crossing in and out of Syria.

In a related development, Israel reportedly struck one of the departing convoys, according to an unnamed source. However, further details on the extent of the attack were not disclosed.

