Left Menu

U.S. Influence Persists in U.N. Despite Withdrawal from Human Rights Council

After the U.S. withdrew from the U.N. Human Rights Council, it continues to impact the council's decisions through lobbying efforts. America pressured against a proposal for an investigation into Israel's actions. Despite not being a member, the U.S. remains a powerful, albeit unofficial, player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:02 IST
U.S. Influence Persists in U.N. Despite Withdrawal from Human Rights Council
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move following its withdrawal, the United States continues to wield influence over the workings of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Despite leaving its seat vacant, Washington's diplomatic maneuvers have managed to sway critical decisions, according to several diplomats and rights workers.

The U.S. aimed to counter a Pakistani proposal for a rigorous U.N. investigation into Israel's activities. The initial proposal, which included setting up an International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, was altered significantly. The alterations are attributed to behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts by U.S. diplomats.

U.S. reservations about the council, particularly its perceived bias against Israel, are clear. The Trump administration's critique of the U.N. that it is poorly managed continues, as does its impact through informal channels, illustrating complex dynamics of international governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025