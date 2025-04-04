U.S. Influence Persists in U.N. Despite Withdrawal from Human Rights Council

In a strategic move following its withdrawal, the United States continues to wield influence over the workings of the United Nations Human Rights Council. Despite leaving its seat vacant, Washington's diplomatic maneuvers have managed to sway critical decisions, according to several diplomats and rights workers.

The U.S. aimed to counter a Pakistani proposal for a rigorous U.N. investigation into Israel's activities. The initial proposal, which included setting up an International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism, was altered significantly. The alterations are attributed to behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts by U.S. diplomats.

U.S. reservations about the council, particularly its perceived bias against Israel, are clear. The Trump administration's critique of the U.N. that it is poorly managed continues, as does its impact through informal channels, illustrating complex dynamics of international governance.

