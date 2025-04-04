M23 Rebels Withdraw from Strategic Walikale in Eastern Congo

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have withdrawn from the key town of Walikale in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, presenting it as a gesture of goodwill before upcoming peace negotiations with the Congolese government. Since January, M23 had rapidly seized significant territories, leading to significant casualties and massive displacement.

Concerns of a broader regional conflict have escalated, with neighboring countries Uganda and Burundi positioning troops in the region. Both M23 and the Congolese government are set to begin direct talks on April 9 in Doha, according to sources.

Walikale, a mineral-rich area, had been a bone of contention. Although M23 had agreed to withdraw earlier, disputes over Congolese military actions delayed it. The rebels warned of retaliations if provoked further, while Doctors Without Borders highlighted the humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the violence.

