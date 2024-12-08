Left Menu

Rebels March on Damascus: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Syrian rebels have reportedly begun entering Damascus, marking a significant shift in the conflict as President Bashar al-Assad's control wanes. They celebrated the release of prisoners from Sednaya prison. The rebels also claimed control over the strategic city of Homs, further destabilizing Assad’s 24-year reign.

In a dramatic development, Syrian rebels announced their entry into the capital, Damascus, presenting a critical challenge to President Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule. The rebels celebrate this move as a liberation moment for many detained, including those in Sednaya prison, known for holding thousands of government opponents.

Following rapid victories, including seizing control of Homs after mere days of fighting, the insurgents' advance towards Damascus suggests a pivotal moment in the Syrian conflict. Reports from the heart of Damascus describe intense gunfire, though the exact source remains unconfirmed.

Capitalizing on the withdrawal of government forces from major cities, local youths and former rebels are staging acts of defiance, highlighting the growing unrest against Assad's authoritarian regime. As the rebels push forward, Damascus stands on edge, anticipating what could be a decisive phase in Syria's turbulent history.

