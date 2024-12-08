Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus

In a dramatic turn of events, Hadi al-Bahra, the leader of Syria's main opposition group based abroad, announced on Sunday that Damascus stands "without Bashar al-Assad." Sources indicate that President Assad has fled the city as rebel forces claimed entrance without encountering any military resistance.

Witnesses in Damascus report gatherings of thousands, both in vehicles and on foot, waving flags and chanting for "Freedom" at the city's central square. The celebratory mood comes after rebels declared full control over Homs following a single day of fierce fighting.

Assad's 24-year rule appears precarious, with even senior army officials, speaking to Reuters, unable to confirm his whereabouts. The swift capture of Homs and the visible absence of army units in the capital raises questions about the future stability of Assad's regime.

