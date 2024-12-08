Left Menu

Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus

Syria's head opposition leader, Hadi al-Bahra, reported that Damascus is now without President Bashar al-Assad. Assad has reportedly left the city for an unknown location amidst reports by rebels of taking control of the capital. Witnesses saw thousands celebrating in Damascus' main square.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 08-12-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 08:50 IST
Rebels Take Charge: Assad's Absence from Damascus
Syria
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a dramatic turn of events, Hadi al-Bahra, the leader of Syria's main opposition group based abroad, announced on Sunday that Damascus stands "without Bashar al-Assad." Sources indicate that President Assad has fled the city as rebel forces claimed entrance without encountering any military resistance.

Witnesses in Damascus report gatherings of thousands, both in vehicles and on foot, waving flags and chanting for "Freedom" at the city's central square. The celebratory mood comes after rebels declared full control over Homs following a single day of fierce fighting.

Assad's 24-year rule appears precarious, with even senior army officials, speaking to Reuters, unable to confirm his whereabouts. The swift capture of Homs and the visible absence of army units in the capital raises questions about the future stability of Assad's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024