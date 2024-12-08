Vlogger Faces Probe for Alleged Misconduct in Goa

Goa police are scrutinizing allegations of sexual harassment against a vlogger accused of secretly filming Russian women while visiting the state, according to an official statement released Sunday.

Authorities were alerted to the situation when a user on social media platform X highlighted videos showing a Russian woman sunbathing on a Goan beach, allegedly posted by the vlogger. Investigations reveal that similar footage of another woman was uploaded around eight to nine months ago by the same individual, who identifies as Bangladeshi.

Following the online disclosure, Goa's cyber police station has been tasked with an in-depth inquiry. A senior official from the cyber crime cell affirmed that appropriate measures will be taken once the investigation is complete.

(With inputs from agencies.)