Diplomatic Calm Amid Syrian Upheaval

The Russian embassy in Syria has assured that its staff remain safe after President Bashar al-Assad was ousted by rebel forces in a dramatic takeover of Damascus. This development marks the end of Assad's 50-year family rule, signaling potential new instability across the Middle East.

In a statement to TASS, a staff member confirmed, 'We are fine,' although further details about the diplomats' locations were not disclosed. On Friday, the embassy had already advised Russian citizens to evacuate the country amid escalating tensions.

Russia played a crucial role in supporting Assad's government, particularly since its 2015 military intervention in Syria's long-lasting civil war, which commenced in 2011. Concerns are now mounting over the future of key Russian military installations in Syria as the political landscape shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)