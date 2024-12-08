Left Menu

Unveiling the Abduction Plot: A Chilling Tale of Betrayal

A South African businessman's wife allegedly orchestrated his abduction for ransom. Ashraf Kader and his wife, Fatima Ismail, were kidnapped near their Pretoria business. Authorities swiftly rescued Kader, charging Ismail and accomplices. Rising kidnappings in Indian communities spur increased security measures and public concern for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a shocking turn of events, the wife of a prominent South African Indian-origin businessman has been charged with orchestrating his abduction for ransom. This incident shines a light on the escalating kidnapping trend affecting Indian communities in South Africa.

Ashraf Kader, widely known as Baboo Kaytex, and his wife Fatima Ismail were kidnapped outside their Pretoria business premises. The authorities, in a swift operation, rescued Kader, bringing to justice four suspects involved in the crime.

The surge in abductions has led Indian business owners to enhance security measures, while state security agencies are ramping up efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks terrorizing communities. Concerns about safety persist as the National Prosecuting Authority grants bail to the accused, causing public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

