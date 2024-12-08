Turkish-Backed Forces Seize Manbij: A Tipping Point in Syrian Conflict

In a pivotal turn in the Syrian conflict, Turkish-backed forces have entered the northern Syrian city of Manbij, as reported by a Turkish security source on Sunday. This development follows their control over most areas surrounding the city from U.S.-allied Kurdish forces.

The operation is a strategic move against the Kurdish militia known as the YPG/PKK, which Ankara labels a terrorist organization linked to the PKK. "The fight against the YPG/PKK is nearing victory, with both air and ground support in action to reclaim Manbij," the source stated.

While the rebel forces now claim presence within Manbij, Kurdish forces have yet to respond. Earlier this month, Syrian rebels announced their intent to challenge the control of Manbij, seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad following their seizure of Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)