Turkish-Backed Forces Seize Manbij: A Tipping Point in Syrian Conflict

Turkey-backed Syrian forces are now in control of Manbij after taking over the majority of the surrounding areas from Kurdish forces. This marks a significant shift in the ongoing Syrian conflict. The operation is seen as a move against the YPG, considered a terrorist group by Turkey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal turn in the Syrian conflict, Turkish-backed forces have entered the northern Syrian city of Manbij, as reported by a Turkish security source on Sunday. This development follows their control over most areas surrounding the city from U.S.-allied Kurdish forces.

The operation is a strategic move against the Kurdish militia known as the YPG/PKK, which Ankara labels a terrorist organization linked to the PKK. "The fight against the YPG/PKK is nearing victory, with both air and ground support in action to reclaim Manbij," the source stated.

While the rebel forces now claim presence within Manbij, Kurdish forces have yet to respond. Earlier this month, Syrian rebels announced their intent to challenge the control of Manbij, seeking to topple President Bashar al-Assad following their seizure of Damascus.

