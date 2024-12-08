BCI's Investigation Shake: Sanjeev Nasiar's Degree Under Scrutiny

The gravity of the situation has compelled the Bar Council of India to remove Sanjeev Nasiar from his role as vice chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi. This decision follows a sub-committee's findings which cast doubt on the legitimacy of his law degree.

As legal procedures unfold, it remains critical for the BCI to safeguard public trust in the legal profession. The committee's conclusion has been adopted by the BCI's general council, spearheading a request for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Nasiar's degree.

This move underlines the BCI's commitment to maintaining high ethical standards within the legal sector, ensuring that the profession remains untainted and trustworthy for practitioners and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)