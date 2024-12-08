Left Menu

Cyber Scam Kingpin Nabbed: Inside the 2,500-Km Chase

Kamran Haider, involved in the illegal trafficking and cyber fraud through fake call centers, was arrested after a 2,500-km pursuit. He, along with others, trafficked Indian youths to Laos and forced them into online scams. The operation was disguised as a job consultancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:48 IST
Cyber Scam Kingpin Nabbed: Inside the 2,500-Km Chase
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended a man from Hyderabad, alleged to be deeply involved in the illicit trafficking of Indian youths to fake call centers, said an official on Sunday.

Kamran Haider alias Zaidi was captured after a relentless 2,500-kilometer pursuit, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C.

Haider, wanted for cyber fraud operations, operated under the guise of Ali International Service, misleading job seekers and coercing them into scams across Thailand and Laos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024