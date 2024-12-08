Cyber Scam Kingpin Nabbed: Inside the 2,500-Km Chase
Kamran Haider, involved in the illegal trafficking and cyber fraud through fake call centers, was arrested after a 2,500-km pursuit. He, along with others, trafficked Indian youths to Laos and forced them into online scams. The operation was disguised as a job consultancy.
The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended a man from Hyderabad, alleged to be deeply involved in the illicit trafficking of Indian youths to fake call centers, said an official on Sunday.
Kamran Haider alias Zaidi was captured after a relentless 2,500-kilometer pursuit, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C.
Haider, wanted for cyber fraud operations, operated under the guise of Ali International Service, misleading job seekers and coercing them into scams across Thailand and Laos.
