Cyber Scam Kingpin Nabbed: Inside the 2,500-Km Chase

The Delhi Police Special Cell has successfully apprehended a man from Hyderabad, alleged to be deeply involved in the illicit trafficking of Indian youths to fake call centers, said an official on Sunday.

Kamran Haider alias Zaidi was captured after a relentless 2,500-kilometer pursuit, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C.

Haider, wanted for cyber fraud operations, operated under the guise of Ali International Service, misleading job seekers and coercing them into scams across Thailand and Laos.

