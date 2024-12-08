Left Menu

Israeli Forces Take Control of Golan Heights Buffer Zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli forces have seized a buffer zone in the Golan Heights after Syrian President Bashar Assad's rule ended. Netanyahu stated that Syrian troops vacated their positions, prompting the takeover. The Golan Heights, captured by Israel in 1967, is viewed internationally as occupied Syrian territory.

  • Syria

In a strategic shift, Israeli forces have assumed control of a buffer zone in the Golan Heights, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday. This development follows a swift rebel advance that effectively ended Syrian President Bashar Assad's control.

Netanyahu highlighted that the collapse of a decades-old ceasefire agreement with Syria and the subsequent abandonment of Syrian troop positions necessitated this decisive Israeli action. The original buffer zone was established in 1974, but recent events have rendered the agreement obsolete.

The Golan Heights, seized by Israel during the 1967 Mideast war, remains a contentious area. While Israel annexed the territory, the majority of the international community, aside from the United States, continues to regard it as occupied Syrian land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

