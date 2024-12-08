Left Menu

Tension in Sambhal: Arrests Made After Violent Clashes

Two men, Anas and Mohammad Sufiyan, have been arrested following violent clashes in Sambhal on November 24. The unrest, linked to a mosque survey, resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, including 29 police personnel. The situation remains tense after significant destruction and theft during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two men have been apprehended in connection with the violent events that transpired in Sambhal on November 24, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The arrests were made after reviewing CCTV footage of the day in question.

The unrest erupted when stone-pelting occurred at Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, leading to the destruction of a police motorcycle and the looting of a pistol magazine and cartridges. Anas and Mohammad Sufiyan were identified as participants in the disturbance, according to police reports.

The violence follows a chain of tensions starting November 19 after the local Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed based on court directives stemming from a temple dispute. The conflicts intensified during a subsequent survey, resulting in four fatalities and injuries among dozens, including 29 police officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

