Tension in Sambhal: Arrests Made After Violent Clashes

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the violent events that transpired in Sambhal on November 24, authorities confirmed on Sunday. The arrests were made after reviewing CCTV footage of the day in question.

The unrest erupted when stone-pelting occurred at Pakka Baag Hindu Pura Kheda, leading to the destruction of a police motorcycle and the looting of a pistol magazine and cartridges. Anas and Mohammad Sufiyan were identified as participants in the disturbance, according to police reports.

The violence follows a chain of tensions starting November 19 after the local Shahi Jama Masjid was surveyed based on court directives stemming from a temple dispute. The conflicts intensified during a subsequent survey, resulting in four fatalities and injuries among dozens, including 29 police officers.

