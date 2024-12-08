Global Uprising: Syrian Rebels Hoist Flags at Embassies Worldwide

Syrian rebel supporters have made bold moves in foreign embassies globally, raising the flag symbolizing their resistance to President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Demonstrations from Madrid to Athens illustrate a burgeoning demand for change.

At the Syrian embassy in Spain, around 150 people gathered, witnessing the removal of Assad's flag in favor of the tricolored rebel banner. Activist Bilal Kutaini voiced hopes for a liberated future for Syria.

Meanwhile, in Damascus, rebels infiltrated the Italian ambassador's residence, though no harm was reported, reflecting rising tensions amid a shifting diplomatic stance by Syria's Missions. Hungarian and Indonesian diplomatic efforts included safeguarding their nationals amid evolving dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)