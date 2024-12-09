Left Menu

Rebel Flags Raised at Syrian Embassies Worldwide

Supporters of rebels against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have taken over several Syrian embassies globally, raising the rebel flag. Key incidents occurred in Russia, Spain, Greece, and more, as part of a symbolic declaration of freedom and a new era for Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 00:46 IST
On December 8, supporters of the Syrian rebellion have caused a stir globally by seizing and raising their symbolic flag at multiple Syrian embassies. This significant act marks a strong stance against the embattled regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

In Moscow, the rebel flag was conspicuously raised at the Syrian embassy, as reported by Russian news agencies, symbolizing a shift in diplomatic representations. Meanwhile, in Madrid, an exuberant crowd gathered as the flag of the Assad regime was thrown to the ground and the rebel icon took its place.

Similar scenes unfolded in Athens and Belgrade, where the rebel flag now flies proudly. In dramatic fashion, rebels even entered the Italian ambassador's residence in Damascus, showcasing their defiance. It all marks a passionate drive for a perceived new page in Syrian history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

