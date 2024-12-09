On December 8, supporters of the Syrian rebellion have caused a stir globally by seizing and raising their symbolic flag at multiple Syrian embassies. This significant act marks a strong stance against the embattled regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

In Moscow, the rebel flag was conspicuously raised at the Syrian embassy, as reported by Russian news agencies, symbolizing a shift in diplomatic representations. Meanwhile, in Madrid, an exuberant crowd gathered as the flag of the Assad regime was thrown to the ground and the rebel icon took its place.

Similar scenes unfolded in Athens and Belgrade, where the rebel flag now flies proudly. In dramatic fashion, rebels even entered the Italian ambassador's residence in Damascus, showcasing their defiance. It all marks a passionate drive for a perceived new page in Syrian history.

