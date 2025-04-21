Left Menu

Putin Open to Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Ceasefire Violations

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed an openness to peace initiatives with Ukraine. Though previously accused of violating a unilateral truce, Putin proposes possible bilateral talks. The U.S. shows interest in extending ceasefires, while Ukraine seeks a truce to protect civilian targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:57 IST
Putin Open to Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Ceasefire Violations
Putin

In a move that could potentially shift the dynamics of the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to engage in peace initiatives with Ukraine. The proposal follows accusations from both sides about violations of a unilateral ceasefire declared by Russia over the Easter weekend.

Washington has expressed interest in extending these ceasefires, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a 30-day truce to protect civilian areas. The prospect of bilateral talks marks a significant development since a failed peace effort three years ago.

The U.S. President and Secretary of State have hinted at withdrawing from peace negotiations if progress isn't made. Meanwhile, despite the absence of air raids on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported violations of the truce, adding layers of complexity to an already tense situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025