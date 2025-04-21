Putin Open to Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Ceasefire Violations
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed an openness to peace initiatives with Ukraine. Though previously accused of violating a unilateral truce, Putin proposes possible bilateral talks. The U.S. shows interest in extending ceasefires, while Ukraine seeks a truce to protect civilian targets.
In a move that could potentially shift the dynamics of the ongoing conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his willingness to engage in peace initiatives with Ukraine. The proposal follows accusations from both sides about violations of a unilateral ceasefire declared by Russia over the Easter weekend.
Washington has expressed interest in extending these ceasefires, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a 30-day truce to protect civilian areas. The prospect of bilateral talks marks a significant development since a failed peace effort three years ago.
The U.S. President and Secretary of State have hinted at withdrawing from peace negotiations if progress isn't made. Meanwhile, despite the absence of air raids on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported violations of the truce, adding layers of complexity to an already tense situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
