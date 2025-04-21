Air Force Officer's Road Rage Incident Raises Eyebrows in Bengaluru
An IAF officer was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, involving Kannada-speaking individuals. The altercation took place while the officer and his wife were en route to the airport. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter using video evidence.
In a recent case of road rage, an Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused in Bengaluru. The altercation occurred early Monday morning as the officer and his wife were headed to the airport.
The police have arrested Vikas Kumar, a team head at a call centre, in connection with the incident. Reportedly, both parties engaged in physical attacks, with videos showing the officer arguing and hitting Kumar.
The officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, filed a complaint. Police are investigating the case using CCTV footage and will conduct a detailed inquiry.
