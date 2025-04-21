Left Menu

Air Force Officer's Road Rage Incident Raises Eyebrows in Bengaluru

An IAF officer was allegedly assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, involving Kannada-speaking individuals. The altercation took place while the officer and his wife were en route to the airport. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter using video evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:57 IST
Air Force Officer's Road Rage Incident Raises Eyebrows in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent case of road rage, an Indian Air Force officer was allegedly assaulted and verbally abused in Bengaluru. The altercation occurred early Monday morning as the officer and his wife were headed to the airport.

The police have arrested Vikas Kumar, a team head at a call centre, in connection with the incident. Reportedly, both parties engaged in physical attacks, with videos showing the officer arguing and hitting Kumar.

The officer's wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, filed a complaint. Police are investigating the case using CCTV footage and will conduct a detailed inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025