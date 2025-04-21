Left Menu

FHRAI Champions Yoga and Sustainability Ahead of International Yoga Day

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) prepares for International Yoga Day with various initiatives across India. Key events include a yoga retreat, engagements for hospitality students, and urban wellness gatherings aimed at promoting yoga, sustainability, and community-driven environmental activities, supporting India's vision of mindfulness.

FHRAI Champions Yoga and Sustainability Ahead of International Yoga Day
The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) is proactively organizing events in anticipation of International Yoga Day, underscoring yoga and sustainability. The Ayush Ministry confirmed these plans on Monday.

An April 22 yoga retreat at Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi, Maharashtra, is already on the calendar. Additionally, Greater Noida's FHRAI Institute of Hospitality Management will host a session on April 29 to acquaint future hospitality leaders with yoga and sustainability's guiding principles.

On May 17, JW Marriott, Bangalore, will hold an urban wellness gathering, combining yoga, dialogue, and community action. The FHRAI emphasizes that these events symbolize their dedication to the Government of India's goals for a healthier, environmentally-conscious society.

