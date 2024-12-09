Supporters of the Syrian rebels who managed to oust President Bashar al-Assad made significant strides globally on December 8 by entering several Syrian embassies and raising the flag of the opposition. Notable incidents were reported in Madrid, Athens, Moscow, Stockholm, and London among other cities.

In Spain, around 150 individuals applauded as the Assad regime's flag was replaced with that of the rebels at the Syrian embassy. Similar triumph was echoed in Greece, despite detentions, where the opposition flag also waved from the embassies' rooftops under considerable jubilation.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a unifying statement of service to all citizens in a hopeful new era. This powerful act of symbolism marks a new chapter in Syria's history as the country endeavors towards freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)