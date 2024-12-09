Left Menu

Victory Flags: A New Dawn for Syrian Embassies Worldwide

Supporters of Syrian rebels who ousted President Bashar al-Assad have taken action in various global cities by hoisting their flag at Syrian embassies, signifying an optimistic shift for a free Syria. This symbolic act has seen mixed responses, including detentions and celebratory remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 01:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 01:22 IST
Victory Flags: A New Dawn for Syrian Embassies Worldwide

Supporters of the Syrian rebels who managed to oust President Bashar al-Assad made significant strides globally on December 8 by entering several Syrian embassies and raising the flag of the opposition. Notable incidents were reported in Madrid, Athens, Moscow, Stockholm, and London among other cities.

In Spain, around 150 individuals applauded as the Assad regime's flag was replaced with that of the rebels at the Syrian embassy. Similar triumph was echoed in Greece, despite detentions, where the opposition flag also waved from the embassies' rooftops under considerable jubilation.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, issued a unifying statement of service to all citizens in a hopeful new era. This powerful act of symbolism marks a new chapter in Syria's history as the country endeavors towards freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024