Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad has been granted asylum in Moscow, escaping rebel advancements in Damascus. Russia's strategic interest is evident as it scrambles to protect its military bases amidst the shifting power dynamics.

Confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry statements, Assad has transferred power peacefully, and interest is growing over the safety of Russian facilities in Syria. Moscow has relied on Syrian bases to project military influence across the Middle East.

Russia reportedly calls for negotiations under United Nations oversight. While some analysts voice concern over the real situation on the ground, Russian diplomatic channels advocate resolution without violence.

