Left Menu

Assad's Departure: Russia's Strategic Maneuvers in Syria

Bashar al-Assad has relocated to Moscow with his family under Russian asylum after resigning as Syria's president. The peaceful transfer of power follows unchallenged rebel advances into Damascus. Russia seeks to maintain its military bases in Syria amidst evolving geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 04:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 04:36 IST
Assad's Departure: Russia's Strategic Maneuvers in Syria

Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad has been granted asylum in Moscow, escaping rebel advancements in Damascus. Russia's strategic interest is evident as it scrambles to protect its military bases amidst the shifting power dynamics.

Confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry statements, Assad has transferred power peacefully, and interest is growing over the safety of Russian facilities in Syria. Moscow has relied on Syrian bases to project military influence across the Middle East.

Russia reportedly calls for negotiations under United Nations oversight. While some analysts voice concern over the real situation on the ground, Russian diplomatic channels advocate resolution without violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024