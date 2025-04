Syria's Ambassador Seeks Asylum: A Diplomatic Shift

The political landscape between Syria and Russia may be shifting, as Syria's ambassador to Moscow, Bashar Jaafari, has reportedly requested asylum in Russia, according to TASS news agency.

Jaafari, a vocal proponent of the former Syrian regime, has denied the claims made by the Russian state outlet. Following Bashar al-Assad's recent political downfall, Syria's foreign ministry has initiated a reorganization of its diplomatic corps, recalling diplomats, including Jaafari.

The relationship between the two nations remains critical as Russia seeks to maintain its influence in Syria, a country housing vital Russian military installations. The diplomatic developments could affect the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

