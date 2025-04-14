Left Menu

Syria's Diplomatic Shuffle: Ambassador's Asylum Bid in Russia Amidst Political Upheaval

Syria's ambassador to Moscow, Bashar Jaafari, has reportedly requested asylum in Russia. His request follows Syria's foreign ministry recall of him and the ambassador to Saudi Arabia, amidst a reorganization post-Assad's fall. Jaafari, a notable diplomat, was a prominent defender of the Syrian government during its civil war

Bashar Jaafari, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, has reportedly sought asylum in Russia, according to state news agency TASS on Monday. This development surfaces as part of broader geopolitical shifts following the downfall of former president Bashar al-Assad. Jaafari, known for his staunch defense of the Syrian government throughout the civil war, was appointed to his position in Russia in 2022, after serving as Syria's representative at the UN for 15 years.

Attempts by Reuters to reach Jaafari or secure comments from the Syrian embassy in Moscow have been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, Russia has granted asylum to Bashar al-Assad following his government's collapse due to a rapid rebel advance. This has prompted Syria's foreign ministry to recall key diplomats, including Jaafari, in a strategic reshuffling of its diplomatic corps.

Moscow remains a crucial ally for Syria, having firmly supported it since recognizing its independence in 1944. With strategic military installations in Syria, including the Hmeimim airbase and a naval facility at Tartous, Russia aims to consolidate its influence under the nation's new leadership.

