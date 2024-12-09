Left Menu

Haiti's Tragedy: Elderly Massacred In Witchcraft Accusations

In a horrific event in Haiti's Cite Soleil slum, 110 elderly people were massacred over the weekend by gang leader Monel "Mikano" Felix. Accused of witchcraft causing his child's illness, the elderly were brutally killed. Tensions rise as gangs gain increasing control, complicating government efforts to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 07:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This weekend, Haiti's Cite Soleil slum witnessed a brutal massacre that left at least 110 elderly individuals dead. According to the National Human Rights Defense Network (RNDDH), the violence was allegedly sparked by Wharf Jeremie gang leader, Monel "Mikano" Felix, who believed elderly locals were responsible for his child's illness through witchcraft.

The gang leader reportedly consulted a Voodoo priest, which led to the baseless accusations against the victims, all over 60 years old. The RNDDH revealed that machetes and knives were used to take the lives of 60 individuals on Friday and 50 on Saturday.

As gang influence grows, the Haitian government struggles to address the escalating violence and has sought international aid. Yet, political disputes impede effective action, leaving the UN mission only partially deployed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

