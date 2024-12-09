Chaos in Delhi: Bomb Threats Disrupt School Operations

On Monday morning, Delhi witnessed a wave of panic as bomb threats hit 40 prominent schools, leading to class suspensions and sending students home.

The threats, delivered via email, demanded USD 30,000 under the pretext of planted explosives. Authorities swiftly responded, deploying bomb detection and emergency teams to the targeted locations.

By mid-morning, officials reported no suspicious findings, though operations continued. The email, traced to a Sunday night delivery from a generic address using a VPN, aligns with an unsolved case from May where similar threats were made city-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)