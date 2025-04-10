Supreme Court Pauses Trump's Firing of Federal Labor Board Members: A Judicial Tug-of-War

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from firing two Democratic members of federal labor boards, amid ongoing legal battles. Chief Justice John Roberts issued the administrative stay, pausing lower court orders that shielded the board members from removal.

The Trump administration argued that the rulings have created an 'untenable' situation, as it seeks the Supreme Court's intervention while litigation continues. The firing of Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board is part of a broader effort by Trump to exert control over federal agencies.

The situation has prompted a critical examination of the balance between presidential authority and legislative protections for agency independence. The court's decision will have significant implications for Trump's ongoing efforts to reshape the federal government.

(With inputs from agencies.)