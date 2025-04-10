Trump’s Firm Stance on Iran's Nuclear Program
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to use military force against Iran if it does not halt its nuclear program. He emphasized that Israel would significantly contribute to enforcing this stance. Trump declared that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.
U.S. President Donald Trump once again emphasized his readiness to employ military measures if Iran continues with its nuclear ambitions. This statement marks another firm stance by the administration, demanding that Iran cease its nuclear activities.
Remarking on the strategic importance of alliances, Trump highlighted Israel's pivotal role in this international issue. His comments underline the United States' ongoing commitment to regional stability and non-proliferation.
Furthermore, Trump stressed in no uncertain terms that Iran could not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon, reinforcing his administration's hardline position on global security threats.
