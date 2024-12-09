Syria's New Dawn: The Fall of Assad and the Road Ahead

On Monday, Syrians awoke to a new era as rebel forces captured Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia. This pivotal moment ends over 50 years of Assad family rule and signifies a turning point in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The militia alliance, led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham, has shifted the balance of power, diminishing Russia and Iran's influence. Global governments are assessing the implications of this regime change, while HTS continues to grapple with its international terrorist designation.

The focus now is on rebuilding a war-torn Syria, as former political prisoners celebrate newfound freedom. Meanwhile, concerns rise about the region's stability amid the ongoing tensions in Gaza and between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)