Syria's New Dawn: The Fall of Assad and the Road Ahead

After 13 years of civil war, Syrian rebels seize Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad flees to Russia, changing the Middle East's landscape. Assad's departure opens possible refugee returns, poses challenges for rebuilding Syria, and shifts global power dynamics with Iran and Russia losing influence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:38 IST
Bashar al-Assad Image Credit: kremlin.ru

On Monday, Syrians awoke to a new era as rebel forces captured Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia. This pivotal moment ends over 50 years of Assad family rule and signifies a turning point in Middle Eastern geopolitics.

The militia alliance, led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham, has shifted the balance of power, diminishing Russia and Iran's influence. Global governments are assessing the implications of this regime change, while HTS continues to grapple with its international terrorist designation.

The focus now is on rebuilding a war-torn Syria, as former political prisoners celebrate newfound freedom. Meanwhile, concerns rise about the region's stability amid the ongoing tensions in Gaza and between Israel and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

