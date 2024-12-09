Syria's New Dawn: The Fall of Assad and the Road Ahead
After 13 years of civil war, Syrian rebels seize Damascus and President Bashar al-Assad flees to Russia, changing the Middle East's landscape. Assad's departure opens possible refugee returns, poses challenges for rebuilding Syria, and shifts global power dynamics with Iran and Russia losing influence in the region.
On Monday, Syrians awoke to a new era as rebel forces captured Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad's flight to Russia. This pivotal moment ends over 50 years of Assad family rule and signifies a turning point in Middle Eastern geopolitics.
The militia alliance, led by Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham, has shifted the balance of power, diminishing Russia and Iran's influence. Global governments are assessing the implications of this regime change, while HTS continues to grapple with its international terrorist designation.
The focus now is on rebuilding a war-torn Syria, as former political prisoners celebrate newfound freedom. Meanwhile, concerns rise about the region's stability amid the ongoing tensions in Gaza and between Israel and Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Syria
- Assad
- rebels
- Damascus
- Middle East
- refugees
- Hayat al-Tahrir al-Sham
- Russia
- Iran
- geopolitics
ALSO READ
Landlords Face Legal Action for Housing Undocumented Rohingya Refugees in Jammu
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action
Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion
UNHCR Appeals for Greater Support as Refugees Begin Returning to Central African Republic