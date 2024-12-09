Major Bust: Drug Traffickers Detained Along LoC
Five individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained during a search operation near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The operation followed intelligence inputs and targeted several areas. Police have taken the suspects in for questioning.
In a significant operation against narcotics, five individuals have been detained near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The action, carried out by police, aims to crack down on drug trafficking in the region.
Sources reveal that the operation was initiated after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of drug traffickers in key locations. This prompted police to focus on areas including Khari, Ajote, Degwar, Purani, Poonch, and Jernally Mohalla.
As the search unfolded, the authorities successfully captured five suspects. These individuals are now undergoing detailed questioning to unravel the network behind the illicit trade. Further investigations are continuing.
