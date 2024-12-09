Left Menu

Major Bust: Drug Traffickers Detained Along LoC

Five individuals allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained during a search operation near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The operation followed intelligence inputs and targeted several areas. Police have taken the suspects in for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:45 IST
Major Bust: Drug Traffickers Detained Along LoC
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against narcotics, five individuals have been detained near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The action, carried out by police, aims to crack down on drug trafficking in the region.

Sources reveal that the operation was initiated after intelligence inputs suggested the presence of drug traffickers in key locations. This prompted police to focus on areas including Khari, Ajote, Degwar, Purani, Poonch, and Jernally Mohalla.

As the search unfolded, the authorities successfully captured five suspects. These individuals are now undergoing detailed questioning to unravel the network behind the illicit trade. Further investigations are continuing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024