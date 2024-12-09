Left Menu

Odisha's Cybercrime Crackdown: Battling the Surge in Online Trading Frauds

Odisha has faced over 59,000 online trading fraud victims in the past six years. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi detailed the state's efforts to combat this rising menace with specialized cybercrime units and police stations. The focus is on tackling complex cyber offences to protect citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:50 IST
Odisha's Cybercrime Crackdown: Battling the Surge in Online Trading Frauds
Mohan Charan Majhi government Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has seen a disturbing rise in online trading frauds, with more than 59,000 victims reported in the past six years, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly. Between 2019 and November 2024, 769 cases were officially documented.

Chief Minister Majhi stated that a significant number of these incidents occurred in the years 2023 and 2024, with an alarming 40,270 people cheated in the latter year alone. To combat these crimes, a specialized cybercrime unit was set up in Bhubaneswar in September 2023.

In response to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Majhi highlighted that the Economic Offences Wing registered multiple cases against cybercriminals. Efforts include a cyber police station with a jurisdiction across Odisha, focusing on high-value fraud cases exceeding Rs 25 lakh and providing comprehensive cybercrime support statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024