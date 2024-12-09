Odisha's Cybercrime Crackdown: Battling the Surge in Online Trading Frauds

Odisha has seen a disturbing rise in online trading frauds, with more than 59,000 victims reported in the past six years, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly. Between 2019 and November 2024, 769 cases were officially documented.

Chief Minister Majhi stated that a significant number of these incidents occurred in the years 2023 and 2024, with an alarming 40,270 people cheated in the latter year alone. To combat these crimes, a specialized cybercrime unit was set up in Bhubaneswar in September 2023.

In response to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Majhi highlighted that the Economic Offences Wing registered multiple cases against cybercriminals. Efforts include a cyber police station with a jurisdiction across Odisha, focusing on high-value fraud cases exceeding Rs 25 lakh and providing comprehensive cybercrime support statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)