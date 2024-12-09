Tragic Silence Amidst Allegations: The Vanraji Community's Plight

An investigation has been initiated following grave allegations of gangrape against a woman from the Vanraji tribe in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Reports suggest the 32-year-old was attacked in a car on November 23 and left unconscious, only for her to succumb at home two days later. She was later cremated by her villagers on the banks of the Kali river.

Circle officer Parvez Ali confirmed that the probe commenced upon the incident gaining traction through local media. Initial findings indicate her November 25th death occurred at home, with cremation on the same day, yet it wasn't until two weeks later that accusations of rape surfaced. To date, no FIR has been lodged.

The investigation faces difficulties due to the lack of eyewitnesses and absence of the victim's body for examination, challenging the substantiation of rape claims, officials admit. Renu Thakur, director of NGO 'Arpan', notes the Vanraji tribe's cultural reticence and shrinking numbers hinder their interaction and reporting of crimes to law enforcement.

