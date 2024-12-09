Left Menu

Tragic Silence Amidst Allegations: The Vanraji Community's Plight

An investigation is underway into the purported gangrape and subsequent death of a Vanraji tribal woman in Uttarakhand. Despite serious accusations, no FIR has been filed. The Vanraji people, known for their reclusiveness, face challenges in interfacing with authorities due to cultural reticence, compounding the case's complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:20 IST
Tragic Silence Amidst Allegations: The Vanraji Community's Plight
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been initiated following grave allegations of gangrape against a woman from the Vanraji tribe in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Reports suggest the 32-year-old was attacked in a car on November 23 and left unconscious, only for her to succumb at home two days later. She was later cremated by her villagers on the banks of the Kali river.

Circle officer Parvez Ali confirmed that the probe commenced upon the incident gaining traction through local media. Initial findings indicate her November 25th death occurred at home, with cremation on the same day, yet it wasn't until two weeks later that accusations of rape surfaced. To date, no FIR has been lodged.

The investigation faces difficulties due to the lack of eyewitnesses and absence of the victim's body for examination, challenging the substantiation of rape claims, officials admit. Renu Thakur, director of NGO 'Arpan', notes the Vanraji tribe's cultural reticence and shrinking numbers hinder their interaction and reporting of crimes to law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024