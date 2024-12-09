Left Menu

Private Hospital Staffer Alleges Sexual Assault by Male Friend

A 26-year-old woman filed a complaint alleging sexual assault by a male friend who sedated her and blackmailed her with private videos. He also used casteist slurs against her. Police have registered cases under multiple sections, including the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:35 IST
Private Hospital Staffer Alleges Sexual Assault by Male Friend
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old employee at a private hospital has accused a male friend of luring her with sedatives and sexually assaulting her, later blackmailing her with private videos. The incident came to police attention following her complaint on Friday.

According to authorities, the woman alleged that she met the perpetrator in 2019 while working at a credit card company. He allegedly drugged her during a family function, rendering her unconscious, and then recorded a sexual assault on her.

Police stated that the accused has been charged with multiple offenses, including rape, sexual assault, and section(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigations are ongoing, and the suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024