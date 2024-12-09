Private Hospital Staffer Alleges Sexual Assault by Male Friend

A 26-year-old employee at a private hospital has accused a male friend of luring her with sedatives and sexually assaulting her, later blackmailing her with private videos. The incident came to police attention following her complaint on Friday.

According to authorities, the woman alleged that she met the perpetrator in 2019 while working at a credit card company. He allegedly drugged her during a family function, rendering her unconscious, and then recorded a sexual assault on her.

Police stated that the accused has been charged with multiple offenses, including rape, sexual assault, and section(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Investigations are ongoing, and the suspect remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)