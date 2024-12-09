Flaming Festivity: The Fiery Tradition of Los Escobazos

In Jarandilla de la Vera, a town 200 kilometers west of Madrid, the annual Los Escobazos festival brings the streets to life each December 7. Residents light bundles of twigs and engage in a playful yet symbolic ritual.

The fiery festival aligns with the eve of the Catholic feast, the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception. Crowds gather as participants strike each other's legs with blazing brooms, a tradition believed to originate from shepherds navigating hillsides at night.

Local resident Jesus Ferino describes the experience exhilaratingly, emphasizing that the fire symbolizes purity. "We play with fire as if it were water," he told Reuters, noting the festival's safe and joyful nature.

