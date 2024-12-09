Chaos Erupts Over Waqf Land and Anubhava Mantapa in Karnataka Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on its first winter session day, turned tumultuous as BJP opposition members demanded an immediate discussion on the Waqf issue, overshadowing the inauguration of the Anubhava Mantapa painting.

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, vociferously insisted on the debate, challenging the government's delay, while Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused the BJP of politicizing the matter rather than engaging in productive dialogue.

Simultaneously, the assembly witnessed controversy over restrictions on a Panchamasali Lingayat protest, escalating tensions and leading to a temporary adjournment amidst calls for higher reservation quotas.

