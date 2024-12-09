Left Menu

Chaos Erupts Over Waqf Land and Anubhava Mantapa in Karnataka Assembly

Karnataka's Legislative Assembly was in uproar on the opening day of the winter session. The opposition BJP demanded urgent debate on the Waqf issue, overshadowed by the unveiling of the Anubhava Mantapa painting. Tensions rose with accusations over Waqf land under BJP's rule, protests by Lingayats, and administrative constraints on demonstrations.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly, on its first winter session day, turned tumultuous as BJP opposition members demanded an immediate discussion on the Waqf issue, overshadowing the inauguration of the Anubhava Mantapa painting.

Leader of the Opposition, R Ashoka, vociferously insisted on the debate, challenging the government's delay, while Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda accused the BJP of politicizing the matter rather than engaging in productive dialogue.

Simultaneously, the assembly witnessed controversy over restrictions on a Panchamasali Lingayat protest, escalating tensions and leading to a temporary adjournment amidst calls for higher reservation quotas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

