Left Menu

Syrian Regime Falls: A New Era Amidst Hope and Uncertainty

The overthrow of President Bashar Assad's regime by rebel forces marks a turning point for Syria. India and international powers advocate for a peaceful and inclusive political transition, emphasizing unity, sovereignty, and support for a democratic process that respects diverse Syrian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:41 IST
Syrian Regime Falls: A New Era Amidst Hope and Uncertainty
Bashar Assad Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic shift of power, rebel forces successfully toppled President Bashar Assad's authoritarian regime in Syria, marking an end to decades of Assad family rule. The Indian government, among others, has called for a peaceful, Syrian-led political process, focusing on unity and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed the importance of safeguarding the integrity of Syria while ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the region. As the situation unfolds, the international community has largely welcomed the regime's fall, which follows 14 years of civil conflict.

Global leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and France's foreign ministry, emphasize the need for a peaceful transition of power. They urge the preservation of democratic institutions and protection of vulnerable communities, advocating for an inclusive approach that respects the diversity within Syrian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024