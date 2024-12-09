Syrian Regime Falls: A New Era Amidst Hope and Uncertainty

In a dramatic shift of power, rebel forces successfully toppled President Bashar Assad's authoritarian regime in Syria, marking an end to decades of Assad family rule. The Indian government, among others, has called for a peaceful, Syrian-led political process, focusing on unity and stability.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed the importance of safeguarding the integrity of Syria while ensuring the safety of Indian nationals in the region. As the situation unfolds, the international community has largely welcomed the regime's fall, which follows 14 years of civil conflict.

Global leaders, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and France's foreign ministry, emphasize the need for a peaceful transition of power. They urge the preservation of democratic institutions and protection of vulnerable communities, advocating for an inclusive approach that respects the diversity within Syrian society.

(With inputs from agencies.)