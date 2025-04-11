Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol's Tumultuous Exit: A Polarized Nation in Transition

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to return to his private home amid a polarized political atmosphere following his impeachment. As a snap election approaches, questions linger over Yoon's potential role and the societal divisions his actions have exacerbated.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will return to his private residence on Friday after his impeachment, as crowds of supporters and detractors are expected to turn out. The Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment, concluding four months of unprecedented upheaval following his attempt to impose martial law.

South Korea is poised for a snap election on June 3, but it's uncertain whether Yoon will play a political role, given his support among conservative followers. After Yoon's failed martial law attempt, his policies incited societal divisions, raising further questions about the nation's political future.

As the race to succeed him heats up, the conservative People Power Party aims to retain power against liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung. Meanwhile, questions surround Yoon's security arrangements, and his upcoming trial could significantly impact his future and South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

