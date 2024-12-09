Syrian Army Flees to Iraq Amid Regime Collapse
Over 4,000 Syrian soldiers have fled to Iraq following the fall of Damascus to rebels. The soldiers surrendered their weapons and are being housed in a camp. Meanwhile, the UN calls for accountability for war crimes allegedly committed by Bashar Assad's regime.
- Country:
- Iraq
In a dramatic turn of events in the Middle East, more than 4,000 Syrian soldiers crossed into Iraq after rebel forces took control of Damascus, overthrowing Bashar Assad's government. A western Iraq militia official confirmed the soldiers handed over their weapons and armored vehicles and are now being accommodated in a camp.
Details about the camp's location remain undisclosed. According to another source, the Syrian province of Hasakeh's governor arrived at the border late Sunday night with soldiers who were subsequently allowed to cross into Iraq at the Qaim checkpoint.
Meanwhile, the UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk, has stressed the need for accountability for alleged war crimes by Assad and key figures. Though Syria hasn't ratified the International Criminal Court statute, the court could gain jurisdiction if a new Syrian leadership decides to ratify it.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fatal Airstrike on Journalists Raises Questions of War Crimes
UN Experts Call for Compliance with ICC Arrest Warrants for Israeli and Hamas Leaders Over War Crimes
Hezbollah Leader Killed in Damascus Airstrike
Crisis in Gaza: Escalating Conflict and Calls for Ceasefire Amidst War Crimes Allegations
Celebration in Damascus: End of an Era