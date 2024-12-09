Left Menu

Syrian Army Flees to Iraq Amid Regime Collapse

Over 4,000 Syrian soldiers have fled to Iraq following the fall of Damascus to rebels. The soldiers surrendered their weapons and are being housed in a camp. Meanwhile, the UN calls for accountability for war crimes allegedly committed by Bashar Assad's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:04 IST
Syrian Army Flees to Iraq Amid Regime Collapse
In a dramatic turn of events in the Middle East, more than 4,000 Syrian soldiers crossed into Iraq after rebel forces took control of Damascus, overthrowing Bashar Assad's government. A western Iraq militia official confirmed the soldiers handed over their weapons and armored vehicles and are now being accommodated in a camp.

Details about the camp's location remain undisclosed. According to another source, the Syrian province of Hasakeh's governor arrived at the border late Sunday night with soldiers who were subsequently allowed to cross into Iraq at the Qaim checkpoint.

Meanwhile, the UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk, has stressed the need for accountability for alleged war crimes by Assad and key figures. Though Syria hasn't ratified the International Criminal Court statute, the court could gain jurisdiction if a new Syrian leadership decides to ratify it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

