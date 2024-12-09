Syrian Army Flees to Iraq Amid Regime Collapse

In a dramatic turn of events in the Middle East, more than 4,000 Syrian soldiers crossed into Iraq after rebel forces took control of Damascus, overthrowing Bashar Assad's government. A western Iraq militia official confirmed the soldiers handed over their weapons and armored vehicles and are now being accommodated in a camp.

Details about the camp's location remain undisclosed. According to another source, the Syrian province of Hasakeh's governor arrived at the border late Sunday night with soldiers who were subsequently allowed to cross into Iraq at the Qaim checkpoint.

Meanwhile, the UN's human rights chief, Volker Türk, has stressed the need for accountability for alleged war crimes by Assad and key figures. Though Syria hasn't ratified the International Criminal Court statute, the court could gain jurisdiction if a new Syrian leadership decides to ratify it.

(With inputs from agencies.)