Syria's Banking Sector Reopens Amidst Political Upheaval

Syria's banking institutions are set to resume operations as of Tuesday, following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, according to reliable sources consulted by Reuters.

A central bank official, along with two commercial banking representatives, reported that employees have been instructed to return to work. This move comes as a stabilization measure amidst the ongoing conflict.

The Syrian Central Bank has assured the public that their deposits remain secure, a sentiment echoed in a recent social media communication. The resumption of banking functions marks a pivotal moment in Syria's financial landscape.

