Syria's Banking Sector Reopens Amidst Political Upheaval
Syria's central and commercial banks are reopening after rebels overthrew President Bashar al-Assad. A central bank source and two commercial bankers confirmed to Reuters that bank staff should return to work. Financial safety is assured, with the Central Bank confirming the security of citizens' deposits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:31 IST
Syria's banking institutions are set to resume operations as of Tuesday, following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, according to reliable sources consulted by Reuters.
A central bank official, along with two commercial banking representatives, reported that employees have been instructed to return to work. This move comes as a stabilization measure amidst the ongoing conflict.
The Syrian Central Bank has assured the public that their deposits remain secure, a sentiment echoed in a recent social media communication. The resumption of banking functions marks a pivotal moment in Syria's financial landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
